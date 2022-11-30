BPCC, Bossier City staging 30th free yuletide show; last performance Nov. 30

Santa’s Toy Drive
Guests encouraged to bring canned food to donate to the food bank
BPCC, Bossier City staging 30th free Christmas show
By Jade Myers
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:09 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Bossier Parish Community College students are spreading yuletide cheer through their 30th Christmas show.

“I’m Miss Tiny Cavalier,” Lorelei Nugent said Tuesday.

There were decorations, performances and lots of Christmas magic on opening night. The second and last performance is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday with doors opening at 6 p.m.

“This year, we’re celebrating Barksdale Air Force Base, our servicemen and -women,” events coordinator Kim Condon said.

“The decorations are kind of cool,” Jordan Spinks said.

The Christmas show is a longstanding tradition involving BPCC and the City of Bossier City.

“We’ve been partnering with the city of Bossier for 30 years now,” Condon said. “It’s free to the public. And we’re doing canned donations for the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.”

Special guests include Frosty the Snowman, Mrs. Claus and, of course, Santa.

“It’s seeing new people come in and enjoy the experience and being part of the show,” Condon said.

“I started when I was a student and a performer. Now I get to see all of our students go through that.

“It really is a gift to our city.”

