APSO: 61-year-old man caught in bed with 7-year-old girl in Bunkie

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - A 61-year-old man was caught in bed with a seven-year-old girl in Bunkie, according to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office.

APSO said Jeffrey L. Brant of Ville Platte has been arrested for the following offenses: home invasion, criminal trespass and indecent behavior with juveniles.

APSO said on Nov. 29 around 5 a.m., they received a call from the parents, claiming they discovered Brant in bed with their daughter after being alerted by the family’s dog.

Upon arrival, APSO said they learned that Brant was never welcomed into the home and had entered from an unlocked door. APSO said he also appeared to be under the influence of narcotics. There was also a four-year-old child in the home at the time. Neither child was harmed.

Although Brant had no apparent injuries, APSO said he was evaluated by Acadian Ambulance. He was then transported to the APSO DC-1 Jail Facility where he was booked. No bond has been announced.

