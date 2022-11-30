8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Eight people were shot at a lounge on Broad Street overnight, authorities said.

Three people are in critical condition following the shooting at the VVS1 Hooka Lounge in the 500 block of Broad Street, according to Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel, spokesman for the Lake Charles Police Department.

One person is in custody, Fondel said.

Police are investigating whether there were other shooters.

Police were called to the shooting at 1:35 a.m., Fondel said.

Fondel said Acadian Ambulance transported one victim to a local hospital, Lake Charles patrol officers transported two and some victims were transported by private means to local hospitals.

Two victims have been treated and released and three are in stable condition.

Fondel asked anyone with any information to contact lead Detective Sgt. Kevin Hoover at (337) 491-1311.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.