2 in custody after car chase from Greenwood to Shreveport

By Amia Lewis
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two males are in custody after a car chase that happened Wednesday morning.

On Nov. 30 sometime before 10 a.m., the Greenwood Police Department began chasing a stolen vehicle on I-20. The chase continued into Shreveport; that’s when the Shreveport Police Department and Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office began assisting.

At some point during the chase, the driver of the stolen car stopped on I-20 between Monkhouse and Hollywood near the airport. That’s when two people got out of the car and ran into some nearby woods. Officials with SPD say two males were taken into custody around 9:50 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing. More details will be added as we learn them.

