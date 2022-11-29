Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Twitter no longer enforcing COVID-19 misinformation policy

The announcement was made in a note on Twitter's website.
The announcement was made in a note on Twitter's website.(CNN, Twitter)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Be extra cautious while looking for health information on Twitter.

The company announced that it has dropped its COVID-19 misinformation policy.

Shortly after the virus was spreading across the U.S. in 2020, Twitter put into effect a set of rules that focused on combatting “harmful misinformation” about coronavirus-related issues.

Over the past 2 1/2 years, Twitter says thousands of accounts were suspended for breaking those parameters.

This change in policy was low key. The announcement was made in a note on Twitter’s website.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
Shreveport is holding a surplus auction on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
Shreveport holding surplus auction on Dec. 1
Police found evidence but no victims of a rolling shootout in the 3800 block of Hollywood...
Police find evidence of a rolling shootout
Hochatown to officially incorporate
Hochatown officially incorporates
The Texas Rangers are investigating a fatal shooting involving an off-duty Kilgore Police...
Texas Rangers investigating fatal officer-involved shooting outside Longview ER

Latest News

A Walmart employee who survived a mass shooting at a store in Virginia has filed a $50 million...
Walmart employee who survived mass shooting at Virginia store files $50 million lawsuit
Travelers are facing weather woes across the country as they travel after the Thanksgiving...
Storms could spawn major tornadoes, floods in several states
"It's a Wonderful Life" will be shown at nearly 900 movie theaters nationwide for two nights...
‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ is coming back to theaters
Indiana’s Republican-dominated Legislature approved an abortion ban law over the summer, but...
Court reinstates Indiana’s abortion burial, cremation law