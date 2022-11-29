Texan accused of shooting woman, child

Santa’s Toy Drive
Marshall police
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas — A Marshall, Texas, man is accused of shooting a woman and a child.

Marshall police arrested 43-year-old Dameion Deon on Tuesday, Nov. 29 and booked him into the Harrison County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and injury to a child.

The shooting happened just after midnight Monday in the 2500 block of East End Boulevard South. That’s when police responded to 911 calls reporting gunfire in the area.

Upon arrival, officers found two gunshot victims, a woman and a child, had been shot in their apartment. Both were taken to area hospitals.

“This type of violence cannot be tolerated,” Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth said. “I am proud of our investigators who worked around the clock, along with our community members, to identify and arrest the shooter. Our prayers go out to the victims in this senseless case of violence.”

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the shooting to call Marshall police at (903) 935-4575 or, if you prefer to remain anonymous, Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at (903) 935-9969.

