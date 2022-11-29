Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

State charges dismissed against eight Shreveport police officers

They were indicted in connection with an alleged incidence of excessive use of force
By Doug Warner
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — State charges have been dismissed against eight Shreveport police officers who lost their jobs after being indicted in Caddo District Court in connection with the arrests of two men at the end of a high-speed chase.

They were indicted in connection with an alleged incidence of excessive use of force in January 2020.

KSLA News 12′s Doug Warner spoke with the attorney who represents the two men who led police on the chase. He still contends that dash cam video clearly shows that the officers crossed the line, leaving his clients badly injured.

Warner also talked with attorneys representing at least two of the eight officers.

Ron Miciotto said that the district attorney’s case, at best, was very weak and that from Day One, he always felt his client, Aaron Jaudaon, should not have been indicted.

Katherine Gilmer, who represented Mark Ordoyne, told Warner: “We’re happy the case is over for our client.” She added: “We maintained our client is innocent of wrongdoing from the start.”

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
FILE - Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. walks on the sideline during a NFL...
NFL free agent Odell Beckham Jr. taken off plane in Miami
Five people were shot in the 200 block of Bourbon Street early Sunday morning (Nov. 27), New...
5 shot on Bourbon Street early Sunday, NOPD says
Man shot during apparent attempted robbery in Texarkana

Latest News

“It keeps me in touch with my childhood having a real tree,” Mark Weaver said. “When I was a...
Christmas tree farms not immune to inflation
A 25-year-old man died after having been shot outside a convenience store in the 4300 block of...
Man mortally wounded outside store; victim named by Caddo Parish coroner
Plaquemine Police Chief Kenny Payne
Plaquemine Police Chief resigns as part of malfeasance in office plea
St. Tammany Parish authorities said sisters Abigail and Cecilia Bourg, and their pet dog, were...
Missing sisters, pet dog found safe after search of wooded area near Folsom