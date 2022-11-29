State charges dismissed against eight Shreveport police officers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — State charges have been dismissed against eight Shreveport police officers who lost their jobs after being indicted in Caddo District Court in connection with the arrests of two men at the end of a high-speed chase.

They were indicted in connection with an alleged incidence of excessive use of force in January 2020.

KSLA News 12′s Doug Warner spoke with the attorney who represents the two men who led police on the chase. He still contends that dash cam video clearly shows that the officers crossed the line, leaving his clients badly injured.

Warner also talked with attorneys representing at least two of the eight officers.

Ron Miciotto said that the district attorney’s case, at best, was very weak and that from Day One, he always felt his client, Aaron Jaudaon, should not have been indicted.

Katherine Gilmer, who represented Mark Ordoyne, told Warner: “We’re happy the case is over for our client.” She added: “We maintained our client is innocent of wrongdoing from the start.”

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.