Police involved in standoff with elderly woman after she allegedly shot at vehicles

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police in Shreveport are involved in some sort of standoff with an elderly woman.

Officials with the police department say they first got on scene around 10:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Officers were called out to a home in the 9900 block of Burgundy Oaks after getting complaints from neighbors about a woman firing shots at cars.

Police are now working to get the woman, who is possibly in her 80s, to come out of the house. Negotiators are trying to make contact with the woman. SPD says they have reason to believe the woman may have mental health issues.

At this time, no injuries have been reported in connection with the situation. The Bossier City Police Department is assisting.

