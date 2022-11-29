Police find evidence of a rolling shootout

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A car struck a utility pole in the 3800 block of Hollywood Avenue.

Police suspect the vehicle was abandoned after having been involving in a rolling shootout.

Caddo 911 dispatch records indicate it happened at 6:35 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28.

“No victims to report. No injuries,” said a police spokesman on the scene.

The gunfire caused “a little property damage” at a church down the road, he added.

Police had the roadway in the area of Hollywood at McAlpine Street shut down for about an hour while they investigated the scene.

