NWS: Damage reported from confirmed tornado in Caldwell Parish, 2 people injured

A tornado damaged several homes along Highway 126 East in Caldwell Parish.
A tornado damaged several homes along Highway 126 East in Caldwell Parish.(KNOE)
By Josh Harvison
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The National Weather Service Tuesday night reported structural damage from a “confirmed tornado” in Caldwell Parish, and sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of significant damage.

According to Caldwell Parish Sheriff Clay Bennett, two people were injured after several homes were damaged by a confirmed tornado.

According to the NWS, they received reports of damage along Highway 126 six miles southeast of Clarks. The report followed another report of a radar-confirmed tornado striking just after 6 p.m. Tuesday 7 miles southeast of Columbia. The storm was moving at 45 miles an hour at the time of the warning.

Earlier Tuesday, Entergy Louisiana reported a few smaller areas of outages. Entergy’s outage map shows nearly 80 customers are without power just east of Grayson, and 70 customers are without power east of Rayville south along Interstate 20. More than 775 customers are without power in the Newellton area of Tensas Parish.

As of 6 p.m. Tuesday evening, the National Weather Service is reporting that a home sustained partial roof damage in Grayson.

If you have any pictures of video or damage, you can upload them to KNOE by clicking here.

