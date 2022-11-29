NOPD arrests teen accused in Bourbon Street shooting that wounded 5 people

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police on Monday (Nov. 28) arrested an 18-year-old suspected of firing shots in a gunfire exchange that left five people wounded on Bourbon Street last weekend.

Dashawn Myre was booked with five counts of aggravated second-degree battery, illegal use of a weapon, illegally carrying a weapon with narcotics and two counts of resisting an officer, NOPD Supt. Shaun Ferguson said at a news conference at police headquarters.

Myre is accused of involvement in a gunfire exchange that sent five injured people to the hospital. The victims were wounded Sunday in the 200 block of Bourbon Street at 1:49 a.m.

Ferguson said the investigation of the shooting is ongoing, and that detectives are looking for others involved in the argument that erupted into gun violence on the street.

Those wounded included an 18-year-old man shot in the chest and back, a 20-year-old man hit in the hip and a 17-year-old boy struck in the foot. Two women -- ages 24 and 20 -- also were shot, sustaining wounds in their thighs, Ferguson said. The NOPD said Sunday that none of the victims’ injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

On one of the busiest tourism weekends of the year -- with tens of thousands of visitors in town for the annual Bayou Classic game and festivities -- Ferguson said 60 people were arrested for illegally carrying weapons on French Quarter and Downtown streets. Ferguson said 10 of those arrested were from New Orleans, with 48 others living elsewhere in Louisiana and the remaining two from neighboring southern states,

Ferguson said seven of those arrested on gun charges were juveniles and three were convicted felons. Six of the guns seized by police this weekend had been reported stolen, Ferguson said.

The chief said the NOPD has seized more than 2,400 guns so far this year, compared to about 2,000 through the same date last year. Ferguson said the number of arrests on gun violations already was about 300 more than last year.

