Mount Canaan Baptist Church giving away free suits

NOTE: This is a stock photo.
NOTE: This is a stock photo.(PxHere)
By Amia Lewis
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 6:50 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mount Canaan Baptist Church is partnering with Dress for Success Shreveport-Bossier for its 1st Annual “Suits on Saints” clothing drive.

The suit giveaway will be held Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mount Canaan Baptist Church, located at 1666 Alston St. in Shreveport.

All attendees are encouraged to shop for up to two suits, shirts, and neckties that were donated by caring citizens. Not only is there an opportunity for free attire, but also a chance for the first 50 patrons in line to receive a meal ticket for a plate from The Prawn Delight food truck. If you do not have reliable transportation, Mount Canaan Baptist Church is located on a SporTran bus route, so participants who need a ride should take advantage of the SportTran Zero Fare feature available to all residents in the community.

Officials with the church say this “Suits for Saints” event will improve the lives of men in the community.

“We always believe when a person looks good, they feel good. This suit giveaway will provide the proper tools for men in our community to be successful in their job search,” said Erica McCain, executive director of Dress for Success Shreveport-Bossier.

