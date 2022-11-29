Man not wearing seat belt killed in Natchitoches Parish wreck after being thrown from truck

GOLDONNA, La. (KSLA) - A man in his 30s is dead after being thrown from his pickup truck during a wreck in Natchitoches Parish.

On Monday, Nov. 28 just before 8 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E began investigating a deadly one-vehicle crash on Highway 156. Curtis Johnson, 33, suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene by the Natchitoches Parish coroner.

The initial investigation shows a 2019 Ford F-150, being driven by Johnson, was headed west on Highway 156 while speeding. He drove off the road, then crossed the highway, and hit a tree.

Johnson, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the truck.

Although the crash remains under investigation, police believe Johnson was under the influence. Routine toxicology samples have been taken and submitted for analysis.

