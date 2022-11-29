Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Man hospitalized after collision involving several cows, police say

Oklahoma authorities say a man was sent to the hospital after his vehicle collided with several...
Oklahoma authorities say a man was sent to the hospital after his vehicle collided with several cows.(ChrisVanLennepPhoto via Canva)
By Cade Taylor and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOTEBO, Okla. (KSWO/Gray News) - Authorities in Oklahoma say a man was injured in a crash that involved several cows on Monday.

KSWO reports the man hit three cows that were in the middle of the road while he was driving that evening in Kiowa County.

Police said the man’s vehicle veered off the roadway and rolled after it struck the animals.

Authorities did not immediately identify the man involved in the crash but said he was taken to a hospital in stable condition with arm and internal injuries.

No immediate word was given if the cows survived the collision.

Copyright 2022 KSWO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
On Nov. 29, 2022, police responded to a home in the 9900 block of Burgundy Oaks after getting...
Police involved in standoff with elderly woman after she allegedly shot at vehicles
Shreveport is holding a surplus auction on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
Shreveport holding surplus auction on Dec. 1
Police found evidence but no victims of a rolling shootout in the 3800 block of Hollywood...
Police find evidence of a rolling shootout
Hochatown to officially incorporate
Hochatown officially incorporates

Latest News

“The rights of all married couples will never truly be safe without the proper protections...
Landmark same-sex marriage bill wins Senate passage
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers, speaks...
Oath Keepers boss guilty of seditious conspiracy in 1/6 case
Jayson McGraw died from his wounds after officials said he was stabbed by two minors.
Sheriff: 18-year-old dies after stabbing, 2 minors charged
FILE - San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott answers questions during a news conference in San...
San Francisco may allow police to deploy robots that kill
Marshall police
Man accused of shooting woman, child