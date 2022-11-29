A few strong to severe storms possible this afternoon in parts, but not all, of the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Tornado Watch is in effect until 7pm for Sabine, Natchitoches, Desoto, Red River and Bienville parishes in northwest Louisiana.

A few strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon for portions of the ArkLaTex, mainly across northern Louisiana. Large hail is the primary threat followed by damaging wind and possibly a tornado. The severe weather threat will end this evening with a cold front sweeping across the region tonight. After a brief cool down, we’ll return to mild and muggy weather this weekend with showers and storms possible at times.

Showers and a few storms will hang around into the evening hours. After midnight expect a drying trend with colder air spilling in across the area overnight. Temperatures by Wednesday morning will range from near freezing north of I-30 to the lower 40s south of I-20.

Sunshine and cooler weather is back on Wednesday. We’ll see afternoon temperatures only reach the low to mid 50s.

Some clouds will move back in Thursday, but we’ll stay dry. After a cold start in the low to mid 30s temperatures will only rebound into the mid 50s by afternoon.

Warmer weather will begin moving back in on Friday and we’ll be mild through the weekend. Highs will get back into the 60s Friday afternoon and we’ll likely warm back into the 70s over the weekend. The warmer weather will return with some rain as well. Scattered showers and storms are back Saturday and Sunday, but neither day looks like a washout. We may a risk for some stronger storms at times, but widespread severe weather looks unlikely at this time.

More warm and unsettled weather is expected early next week. Highs will remain in the 70s with overnight lows in the 60s. Some showers and storms will be possible at times.

Have a great rest of your Tuesday!

