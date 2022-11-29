Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Downtown Covington double homicide suspect is a convicted rapist

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - As the public waits for the results of an autopsy from the St. Tammany Parish Coroner, new details surrounding the Downtown Covington double homicide case are coming to light.

READ MORE Two bodies found ‘burned beyond recognition’ behind Downtown Covington glass store, police say

The discovery of the bodies came just hours after retired priest Otis Young and St. Peter’s Church assistant Ruth Prats were reported missing. Though no positive IDs of those bodies have been made as of yet, St. Peter’s churchgoers held a prayer vigil Monday (Nov. 28) night for the victims.

READ MORE Arrest made in connection to Covington double homicide

Just hours after the bodies were discovered, Covington Police announced the arrest of 49-year-old Antonio Tyson, a convicted rapist. Covington police confirmed that Tyson was released from state prison on forcible rape and home invasion charges in August of this year. He was sentenced to 40 years in 1993 and served 31 years of that sentence.

The Covington Police department had scheduled a news conference for Tuesday (Nov. 30) morning to provide more information on this case, but postponed it, awaiting the results of those autopsies, again now being performed in Lacombe.

Pathologists are expected to use dental records as they try and confirm the identities of the two burned homicide victims.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Nov. 29, 2022, police responded to a home in the 9900 block of Burgundy Oaks after getting...
Police involved in standoff with elderly woman after she allegedly shot at vehicles
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
Shreveport is holding a surplus auction on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
Shreveport holding surplus auction on Dec. 1
Police found evidence but no victims of a rolling shootout in the 3800 block of Hollywood...
Police find evidence of a rolling shootout
(MGN graphic)
2 women accused of defrauding veterans of more than $1 million

Latest News

Jakai Johnson
Victim identified in deadly shooting on South Choctaw Drive; two suspects arrested
Hospital seeing rise in number of patients with respiratory complaints
Hospital seeing rise in number of patients with respiratory complaints
Shreveport police seek help finding teen missing for about 2 months
Shreveport police seek help finding teen missing for about 2 months
Police involved in standoff with elderly woman after she allegedly shot at vehicles
Police involved in standoff with elderly woman after she allegedly shot at vehicles
Veterans and first responders speak out against workplace discrimination for medical marijuana.
Veterans and first responders speak out against workplace discrimination for medical marijuana