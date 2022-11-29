Santa’s Toy Drive
Christmas tree farms not immune to inflation

"It's gone up maybe 5 bucks a tree on average with some more and some less"
“It keeps me in touch with my childhood having a real tree,” Mark Weaver said. “When I was a...
“It keeps me in touch with my childhood having a real tree,” Mark Weaver said. “When I was a kid, I used to go off in the woods, cut a tree and bring it back.”(Source: Tayler Davis/KSLA News 12)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:51 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - “Inflation has definitely affected me,” said Mark Weaver, owner of Weaver’s Christmas tree farm.

Like everything else, inflation impacts his pockets to upkeep the trees.

According to the American Christmas Tree Association, a survey found that the average cost of a real tree is $46. The average price of an artificial one is $78.

“It’s gone up maybe 5 bucks a tree on average with some more and some less,” Weaver said.

Weaver said three factors are driving up the prices: fertilizer, fuel and chemicals.

“I have to buy fungicides and the price on those has doubled. And even availability; lots of times I have to buy in larger quantities just to get it.”

Last year, they closed their gate due to weather conditions messing up the trees.

After being open for two days, they’ve sold 200 of 600 trees.

“It keeps me in touch with my childhood having a real tree,” he said. “When I was a kid, I used to go off in the woods, cut a tree and bring it back.”

