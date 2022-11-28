Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Two bodies found ‘burned beyond recognition’ behind Downtown Covington glass store, police say

Two bodies found ‘burned beyond recognition’ behind Downtown Covington glass store, police say
Two bodies found ‘burned beyond recognition’ behind Downtown Covington glass store, police say
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 8:31 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, La (WVUE) - The bodies of two people burned beyond recognition were found behind a glass store in Downtown Covington Monday (Nov. 28) morning and the matter is being investigated as a double homicide, police say.

“Evidently, there was a fire involving our two victims,” said Sgt. Edwin Masters. “There is evidence on scene that suggests it was a homicide... but due to it being in the early stages of the investigation we’re limited on the information we can release in regards to that.”

Police say that the scene in the 500 block of East Gibson Street is still active since they responded to the location at 7 a.m.

“Our hearts have been shattered by this unfathomable crime,” said St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper. “We stand behind the Covington Police Department and St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office as they investigate this heinous action. Please join me in praying for the families and friends of the victims and the entire Covington community.”

The Covington Police Department says they are now interviewing two persons of interest. They say they’re not suspects, but they believe they have information that might be useful to the investigation.

School officials with St. Scholastica Academy and St. Peter’s school in the downtown area confirm that both campuses are closed while this active scene is in progress.

“I’ve been on the crime scene, the ATF, Sheriff deputies, the coroner... are all involved,” said Mayor Mark Johnson. “They do have two people of interest and will leave it at that and residents can rest assured we will take care of this.”

This is a developing story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
FILE - Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. walks on the sideline during a NFL...
NFL free agent Odell Beckham Jr. taken off plane in Miami
Five people were shot in the 200 block of Bourbon Street early Sunday morning (Nov. 27), New...
5 shot on Bourbon Street early Sunday, NOPD says
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
Man shot during apparent attempted robbery in Texarkana

Latest News

Rodjay Jaheim Stackhouse, 19, of Natchitoches, was found shot to death Nov. 26, 2022, on Berry...
Natchitoches teenager shot dead on Berry Avenue; 20-year-old man wounded
Plaquemine Police Chief Kenny Payne
Plaquemine Police Chief will resign as part of malfeasance in office plea
Covington police said Antonio Donde Tyson was booked Monday (Nov. 28) with two counts of...
Arrest made in connection to Covington double homicide
The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accident at PCA in DeRidder.
Accident at PCA mill in DeRidder under investigation