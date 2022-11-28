Two bodies found ‘burned beyond recognition’ behind Downtown Covington glass store, police say

COVINGTON, La (WVUE) - The bodies of two people burned beyond recognition were found behind a glass store in Downtown Covington Monday (Nov. 28) morning and the matter is being investigated as a double homicide, police say.

“Evidently, there was a fire involving our two victims,” said Sgt. Edwin Masters. “There is evidence on scene that suggests it was a homicide... but due to it being in the early stages of the investigation we’re limited on the information we can release in regards to that.”

Police say that the scene in the 500 block of East Gibson Street is still active since they responded to the location at 7 a.m.

“Our hearts have been shattered by this unfathomable crime,” said St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper. “We stand behind the Covington Police Department and St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office as they investigate this heinous action. Please join me in praying for the families and friends of the victims and the entire Covington community.”

The Covington Police Department says they are now interviewing two persons of interest. They say they’re not suspects, but they believe they have information that might be useful to the investigation.

School officials with St. Scholastica Academy and St. Peter’s school in the downtown area confirm that both campuses are closed while this active scene is in progress.

“I’ve been on the crime scene, the ATF, Sheriff deputies, the coroner... are all involved,” said Mayor Mark Johnson. “They do have two people of interest and will leave it at that and residents can rest assured we will take care of this.”

This is a developing story.

