Trial starts Tuesday for teen accused of killing Texas High schoolmate in 2021

NEW BOSTON, Texas — Trial is set to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday in 5th District Court for a teenager accused of killing a schoolmate in 2021.

Kamorion Lamar Meachem, 19, of Texarkana, Texas, is charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of 17-year-old Ulises Martinez. Both were Texas High School students at the time.

Meachem’s 20-year-old brother Kieran Markel Meachem, of Texarkana, Texas, also was charged with murder in the case. That charge later was dropped.

The deadly gunfire occurred during a street fight about 1:45 p.m. Oct. 25 on Sidney Drive. That’s where police say they found Martinez dead in the street.

At the time, police said they believe the fatal shooting was a carryover from a verbal disagreement that occurred earlier that day at Texas High and that was addressed at the time by the staff.

The scene of the homicide is within a few blocks of Pleasant Grove Middle School, which is located in the 5600 block of Cooks Lane in Texarkana, Texas. That campus went on lockdown as a precaution when the shooting occurred.

RELATED:

• Questions remain after brothers arrested for deadly shooting near Texarkana high school

• 1 person dead, Pleasant Grove Middle School on lockdown following shooting in Pleasant Grove area of Texarkana, Texas

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.