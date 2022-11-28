Santa’s Toy Drive
Trial starts Tuesday for teen accused of killing Texas High schoolmate in 2021

Police: Fatal shooting was carryover from verbal disagreement earlier that day at school
Kamorion Lamar Meachem, 19, of Texarkana, Texas, is charged with murder in connection with the...
Kamorion Lamar Meachem, 19, of Texarkana, Texas, is charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of 17-year-old Ulises Martinez on Oct. 25, 2021. Both were Texas High School students at the time.(Source: Bi-State Jail)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW BOSTON, Texas — Trial is set to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday in 5th District Court for a teenager accused of killing a schoolmate in 2021.

Kamorion Lamar Meachem, 19, of Texarkana, Texas, is charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of 17-year-old Ulises Martinez. Both were Texas High School students at the time.

Meachem’s 20-year-old brother Kieran Markel Meachem, of Texarkana, Texas, also was charged with murder in the case. That charge later was dropped.

The deadly gunfire occurred during a street fight about 1:45 p.m. Oct. 25 on Sidney Drive. That’s where police say they found Martinez dead in the street.

At the time, police said they believe the fatal shooting was a carryover from a verbal disagreement that occurred earlier that day at Texas High and that was addressed at the time by the staff.

The scene of the homicide is within a few blocks of Pleasant Grove Middle School, which is located in the 5600 block of Cooks Lane in Texarkana, Texas. That campus went on lockdown as a precaution when the shooting occurred.

RELATED:

Questions remain after brothers arrested for deadly shooting near Texarkana high school

1 person dead, Pleasant Grove Middle School on lockdown following shooting in Pleasant Grove area of Texarkana, Texas

Man shot during apparent attempted robbery in Texarkana

