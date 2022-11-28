Santa’s Toy Drive
Shreveport police, fire departments launch annual Operation Santa Claus

By KSLA Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Operation Santa Claus kicked off Monday morning (Nov. 28).

The event is held annually by the Shreveport Police and Fire departments. On Monday morning, Santa arrived on a fire engine at Town Square Media and was greeted by excited children.

Operation Santa Claus is a combined humanitarian effort between the Shreveport Police and Fire departments, and Town Square Media.(KSLA)
Operation Santa Claus is a combined humanitarian effort between the Shreveport Police and Fire departments, and Town Square Media.(KSLA)

The toy drive will continue through Dec. 19, with toys being delivered on fire engines and in police cars on Dec. 22 and 23 to underserved children. Toys and monetary donations can be made at Town Square Media, located at 6341 Westport Rd. in Shreveport, and at all Citizen National Bank locations in Shreveport and Bossier City.

