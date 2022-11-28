Shreveport holding surplus auction on Dec. 1

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport is holding an online surplus auction of various vehicles and equipment on Thursday, Dec. 1.

The auction will include a large number of retired police cruisers, administrative vehicles, SUVs, a firetruck, rescue truck, a garbage truck, various pickup trucks, office furniture, and more. All bids can be made online here.

To see photos of items up for auction, and to review terms, click here.

The auction is open to the public. Potential buyers will get the chance to inspect and preview items up for bid on Thursday between 1 and 5 p.m. at the Lawler Auction Facility, located at 7781 Hwy. 1 North in Shreveport. All bidders must preregister and be approved to bid before 5 p.m. on Thursday. Bidders must also submit a signed bidder agreement, a copy of their driver’s license or government-issued photo ID, and proof of funds. Once registered, bidders will be asked to enter a credit or debit card number online; a $200 hold will be placed on the card to act as a deposit.

Any bidder who is unsuccessful or who pays in cash by 11 a.m. Friday will be refunded their $200 deposit.

For more details about the auction, call auctioneer, Danny Lawler, at 318-929-7003.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.