Natchitoches teenager shot dead on Berry Avenue; 20-year-old man wounded

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — Natchitoches sheriff’s detectives are investigating the shooting death of a Natchitoches teenager.

Authorities have identified the victim as 19-year-old Rodjay Jaheim Stackhouse.

Natchitoches police asked the Sheriff’s Office to investigate the homicide because the victim is related to Police Department employees.

It was about 10:39 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 when police responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Grace and Berry avenues in Natchitoches.

Officers found Stackhouse lying on the edge of the road and suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Natchitoches Parish Assistant Coroner Steven Clanton. His body was taken to Shreveport for an autopsy.

Officers also learned that another gunshot victim, a 20-year-old man, had been taken by private vehicle to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center for treatment of wounds that were not life-threatening.

Five sheriff’s detectives spent most of Saturday night processing the crime scene, photographing and collecting evidence and speaking with possible witnesses and residents in the area. They say multiple empty bullet casings were collected at the crime scene.

No motive for the shooting has been established at this time.

“As we continue to investigate recent gun violence and this senseless murder, we ask the community to pull together, provide us with information and help us from a public safety standpoint to solve this case and other unsolved cases in Natchitoches Parish,” sheriff’s Maj. Reginald Turner said.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about this homicide to call sheriff’s Detective Lt. J. Byles at (318) 357-7830.

You also can report a tip anonymously by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smartphone or by calling Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388. All tips remain confidential, and the caller can receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest of an offender.

“Sheriff Stuart Wright, Natchitoches Mayor Ronnie Williams and Natchitoches Police Chief Nikeo Collins extend their condolences to family and friends of Rodjay Jaheim Stackhouse,” says a statement released by the Sheriff’s Office.

