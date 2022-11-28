Hochatown to officially incorporate

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - A small town on the outskirts of Idabel, Okla. is patiently waiting for its moment in history to be officially incorporated as a town.

Hochatown residents say they have fought for this moment for the last few years. Commissioners will gather Monday, Nov. 28 at the McCurtain County Courthouse to officially incorporate.

One resident of Hochatown says as of right now, this community has no sewer, police, or paid fire department, but what they do have is a lot of history. Dian Jordan says there are only 247 registered voters in town. With the support of each other, residents were able to stick together for the last six years to get this item on the agenda for commissioners to sign off on.

”They’ll say, ‘Well, Hochatown doesn’t exist. It’s really under the lake,’ but the definition of a community has always been people who live in compact form. Certainly some people were dispersed because of the lake, but many of the people are still here today,” said Jordan.

Jordan says Hochatown is made of up of mostly entrepreneurs and it has a lot of outdoor activities.

Commissioners will vote at 9 a.m. Monday morning. Representatives of Hochatown say they hope to win this battle and officially become incorporated.

