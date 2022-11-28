Santa’s Toy Drive
A few strong to severe storms possible on Tuesday

By Jeff Castle
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The threat of severe weather returns to the ArkLaTex on Tuesday, but the coverage and impacts are expected to be low. A cold front pushing through Tuesday night will bring an end to rain chances but expect to see another cool down for midweek. Warmer weather is back by the weekend with a few showers possible.

Skies will remain clear this evening, but look for clouds to return overnight. A few light showers or sprinkles are possible late. Temperatures will fall back into the 50s after sunset and hold steady through the overnight hours.

Tuesday will start off with cloudy skies and a few scattered light showers. As we head into the afternoon a few storms are expected to develop, mainly across northwest Louisiana. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible, but not likely to be widespread. Damaging wind and large hail are the primary severe weather threats with a lesser risk of a tornado. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 70s during the afternoon.

Any risk of rain and storms will shift away from the ArkLaTex Tuesday evening. A cold front pushing in during the overnight hours will begin to clear the clouds out, but also chill the temperatures by daybreak Wednesday into the 30s and 40s.

Wednesday looks cool, but otherwise quiet with plenty of sunshine expected. Temperatures will climb into the mid 50s for highs. We’ll see similar temperatures Thursday with some clouds beginning to move back in.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected Friday and through the weekend. Temperatures will return the 60s and low 70s for highs. No major weather makers are expected, but at least a few showers are possible over the weekend.

Have a great rest of your Monday!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

