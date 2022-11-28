Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

DNA analysis confirms remains of missing Georgia toddler found in landfill

FILE - Quinton Simon was first reported missing on Oct. 5 by his mother, Leilani Simon.
FILE - Quinton Simon was first reported missing on Oct. 5 by his mother, Leilani Simon.(Chatham County Police Department/WTOC)
By WTOC staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - Authorities say bones found in a Georgia landfill are the remains of a toddler who had been missing since October.

According to the FBI, DNA analysis has confirmed the bones found in a Chatham County landfill are those of 20-month-old Quinton Simon.

The bones were found in the landfill on Friday, Nov. 18, after several weeks of searching.

WTOC reported Quinton’s mother, Leilani Simon, has been charged with murder, concealing death of another, false report of a crime and false statements or writings.

Leilani Simon was arrested on Monday, Nov. 21.

She reported Quinton missing on Oct. 5.

Copyright 2022 WTOC via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
FILE - Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. walks on the sideline during a NFL...
NFL free agent Odell Beckham Jr. taken off plane in Miami
Five people were shot in the 200 block of Bourbon Street early Sunday morning (Nov. 27), New...
5 shot on Bourbon Street early Sunday, NOPD says
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
Man shot during apparent attempted robbery in Texarkana

Latest News

Personal loans can help at the holiday but experts urge to use them cautiously
FILE - Students hug at a memorial at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Dec. 1, 2021.
Officials: Oxford, Mich., school district never implemented safety policy
In this Dec. 12, 2016, photo, a person searches the internet for sales, in Miami. Days after...
Cyber Monday deals lure in consumers amid high inflation
FILE - State Department spokesperson Ned Price speaks during a briefing at the State Department...
US says Russia abruptly postpones arms control talks