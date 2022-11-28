Santa’s Toy Drive
Arrest made in connection to Covington double homicide

Covington police said Antonio Donde Tyson was booked Monday (Nov. 28) with two counts of...
Covington police said Antonio Donde Tyson was booked Monday (Nov. 28) with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree kidnapping and other allegations in connection with a double homicide discovered in the morning.(Covington Police Department)
By Ken Daley
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Covington police said they have arrested a man believed responsible for a gruesome double homicide discovered Monday (Nov. 28).

Antonio Donde Tyson was apprehended and booked with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, two counts of obstruction of justice and single counts of resisting an officer and illegal possession of stolen things.

Police said Tyson’s arrest is directly connected to the double homicide discovered earlier Monday morning, where two bodies burned beyond recognition were discovered in the 500 block of East Gibson Street.

Two bodies found ‘burned beyond recognition’ behind Downtown Covington glass store, police say

The investigation is ongoing, and the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s office has not yet disclosed the identities of the homicide victims.

“This is a very sad day for the City of Covington,” Mayor Mark Johnson said in a statement. “We lift up our prayers for the victims, their families and our community. We like to think our city is immune from these tragedies, but we are not.”

