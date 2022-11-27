Severe storms possible Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! It has been a beautiful day in the ArkLaTex with highs reaching the low-70s in some places. This day has gone exactly to plan. Clear skies tonight and lows will drop to the low-40s overnight.

Tomorrow will be another sunny day with highs in the mid and upper-60s. Some lucky places will possibly see the low-70s, just like today. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the 40s once again but clouds will begin to increase as we head into Tuesday, when the forecast takes a turn.

Cooler temperatures after Tuesday with a steady warm-up going into next weekend. Rain chances build once again into next Sunday.

Tuesday we are concerned with a threat of severe storms in the ArkLaTex. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a portion of the eastern half of the region under an enhanced risk for severe weather. On a numeric scale that is a 3 out of 5, they have done this 3 days in advance, just like the early November event. All modes of severe weather are possible and the warm temperatures we are expecting that day will not help. Right now, the timing is looking to be the afternoon and into the evening hours, with another line of storms moving through overnight. We will continue to watch this as it develops.

