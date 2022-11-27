Missing La. woman found safe after spending night in deer stand

ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office said the search for a missing woman had a happy ending.

Paula Chavers, 66, was found safe after going missing around 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26.

According to authorities, she got lost in some woods and decided to stay put in a deer stand overnight because of the wet weather and darkness. They added that Chavers walked to a neighbor’s home on the morning of Sunday, Nov. 27.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, members of the Cajun Navy, the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office, and several volunteers were all involved in the search for Chavers.

