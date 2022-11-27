Santa’s Toy Drive
Man shot during apparent attempted robbery in Texarkana

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Texarkana Arkansas police responded to reports of a shooting on the evening of Saturday, Nov. 26.

The incident occurred on 6th and Grand Street.

Officials say a man was shot after not cooperating with a suspect during an apparent attempted robbery on the street. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Details on his condition are unknown.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Shreveport shoppers flock to stores for Black Friday deals
Two homes struck by gunfire in Bossier
Shops prepare for Small Business Saturday
