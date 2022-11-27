Man shot during apparent attempted robbery in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Texarkana Arkansas police responded to reports of a shooting on the evening of Saturday, Nov. 26.

The incident occurred on 6th and Grand Street.

Officials say a man was shot after not cooperating with a suspect during an apparent attempted robbery on the street. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Details on his condition are unknown.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

