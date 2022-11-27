Man injured during shooting at Pier Landing Apartments

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A shooting at Pier Landing Apartments leads to one victim being injured.

On Nov. 26, around 9:37 p.m., the Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting at 3131 Knight Street, at the Pier Landing Apartments. When they arrived they discovered a male victim that was shot once in the leg.

The victim refused to give information about why he was shot. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

Police discovered seven spent shell casings at the scene.

