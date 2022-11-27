Santa’s Toy Drive
Man injured during shooting at Pier Landing Apartments

Man shot at Pier Landing Apartments on Knight Street, Shreveport.
Man shot at Pier Landing Apartments on Knight Street, Shreveport.(Pexels)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A shooting at Pier Landing Apartments leads to one victim being injured.

On Nov. 26, around 9:37 p.m., the Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting at 3131 Knight Street, at the Pier Landing Apartments. When they arrived they discovered a male victim that was shot once in the leg.

The victim refused to give information about why he was shot. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

Police discovered seven spent shell casings at the scene.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

