Man injured during shooting at Pier Landing Apartments
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A shooting at Pier Landing Apartments leads to one victim being injured.
On Nov. 26, around 9:37 p.m., the Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting at 3131 Knight Street, at the Pier Landing Apartments. When they arrived they discovered a male victim that was shot once in the leg.
The victim refused to give information about why he was shot. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.
Police discovered seven spent shell casings at the scene.
Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.