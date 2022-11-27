Santa’s Toy Drive
LSU falls several spots in latest AP Top 25 poll

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) is stopped at the line of scrimmage by the Texas A&M...
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) is stopped at the line of scrimmage by the Texas A&M defense, including lineman Isaiah Raikes (34), during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas.(Sam Craft | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers fell several spots in the latest AP Top 25 poll that was released on Sunday, Nov. 27.

The Tigers fell to No. 11 from the No. 6 spot following the team’s 38-23 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, Nov. 26.

RELATED STORY: LSU struggles in blowout loss to Texas A&M

Below is a full list of the rankings from Sunday, Nov. 27:

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. TCU

4. USC

5. Ohio State

6. Alabama

7. Tennessee

8. Penn State

9. Washington

10. Clemson

11. LSU

12. Utah

13. Kansas State

14. Florida State

15. Oregon

16. Oregon State

17. UCLA

18. Tulane

19. Notre Dame

20. South Carolina

21. Texas

22. UCF

23. UTSA

24. North Carolina

25. Mississippi State

