Lake Charles lights up the lake with Christmas celebration

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The city of Lake Charles continued their annual tradition of lighting up the lake but this year there was even more to be excited about.

A Christmas concert kicked everything off, and then the crowds headed to Millennium Park as they lit it up with fireworks for the very first time.

General manager of Lake Charles Toyota Corey Tarver, a sponsor for the event, said Light Up the Lake something special.

“Doing something the first time is always exciting because then you know you get to continue to participate in it and watch it grow and watch it develop and become its own thing,” Tarver said.

Due to things like the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2020 hurricanes, the holiday festivities over recent years have been limited but the community now reunites to enjoy the Christmas season.

“Well it really means a lot to have our holiday traditions back here in southwest Louisiana. As you can hear behind me, we have girl scouts singing in downtown Lake Charles and with all we’ve been through these past few years it really does feel great to get back on track and have some of these events return,” Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter said.

After people were left in awe from lighting up the Civic Center grounds, it was time to end the night by lighting up the sky.

“I like the last part of the fireworks, the grand finale I like that,” local resident Jessie Bonnette said.

Bonnette said this yearly event helps the community of Lake Charles come together to enjoy the Christmas season at its fullest.

“It brings a crowd, the whole community of Lake Charles out here together every year, this is what it should be like, to enjoy some fireworks and hot chocolate,” Bonnette said.

