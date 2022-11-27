The Honky Tonk Angels Holiday Spectacular presented by the Shreveport Little Theatre

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - The Shreveport Little Theatre’s (SLT) Christmas show Honky Tonk Angels Holiday Spectacular will ignite the spirit of the season.

On Dec. 8, SLT’s Christmas show by Ted Swindley, Honky Tonk Angels Holiday Spectacular will be kicking off. The musical is directed and choreographed by Denise Dion and will be held at the Shreveport Little Theatre, 812 Margaret Place, Shreveport.

The performance is about three good ole’ country gals reuniting for a Christmas musical revue at The Hillbilly Heaven Club in Nashville, Tenn., and are joined by a psychic, gospel soul sister.

The musical will feature Barbara Leonard Holmes, Sara-Alexis Jarecki, Allison-Rebekah Miller and Kim Pepmiller.

Dates and times:

Dec. 8, 9, 10, 14, 15, 16, and 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 11, 17, and 18 at 2 p.m.

Tickets cost $30. Call the box office to make your purchase at 318-424-4439 or visit https://www.showtix4u.com/events/18820.

Other December concerts and performances December concerts in the Ark-La-Tex More than just Christmas this month.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.