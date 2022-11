BLANCHARD, La. (KSLA) - The Linda Lane Water System in Blanchard, Louisiana, announced a boil advisory.

On Nov. 26, a boil advisory was put in place by the Linda Lane Water System in Blanchard, Louisiana, due to an electrical outage.

Residents are advised to bring water to a boil for one full minute before consumption.

