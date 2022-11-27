Santa’s Toy Drive
APD arrest suspect who fired at officer at traffic circle

APD: Male suspect.
APD: Male suspect.(Credit: KALB)
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - UPDATE:

Alexandria Police have arrested a suspect in connection with an incident Saturday evening that resulted in shots fired at an officer and a search that led to the brief shutdown of the South Traffic Circle.

James Bradley, 29, of Alexandria, was arrested Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, and charged with aggravated assault upon a police officer with a firearm, theft under $1,000 and resisting an officer.

ORIGINAL:

The Alexandria Police Department is searching for one suspect and two people of interest in an incident on Saturday evening that led to a search in the Alexandria traffic circle.

APD said a male suspect was at the Alexandria Mall with two females when an APD officer working security at the mall attempted to arrest the male for shoplifting.

APD: Person of interest.
APD: Person of interest.(Credit: KALB)
APD: Person of interest.
APD: Person of interest.(Credit: KALB)

The suspect then ran away and into the nearby traffic circle - with the officer in pursuit. Police said the officer heard the suspect fire two shots before he stopped chasing the suspect and waited for backup.

APD and other law enforcement agencies surrounded the traffic circle and tried to find the suspect but were unsuccessful. Around 9 p.m. officers called off the search and reopened the traffic circle.

APD is asking for the public’s help locating the male suspect, as well as the two female people of interest. Anyone with information about their identity or location is asked to contact APD at (318) 441-6460 or (318) 441-6559.

