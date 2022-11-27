Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

6-year-old girl killed in East Feliciana Parish crash, officials say

Clara Carpenter
Clara Carpenter(Credit: Family)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials in East Feliciana Parish say they are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that took place around 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25.

The crash happened on LA10 in Jackson, according to Louisiana State Police.

According to the East Feliciana Parish Coroner’s Office, Clara Carpenter, 6, died after being taken to a hospital. Officials said the child’s parents remain in a hospital as of Sunday, Nov. 26.

Family members said the father of the child was driving at the time of the crash and needed surgery on his hand, wrist, and knee. The family added the child’s mother suffered broken bones as a result of the crash.

The East Feliciana Parish Coroner’s Office plans to conduct a full autopsy on the child to determine the exact manner and cause of death.

Relatives of the girl and her parents say the crash happened when another vehicle veered over into their lane.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
Man shot during apparent attempted robbery in Texarkana
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Montgomery and Peach Street
Police investigating possible shooting in Bossier
Five people were shot in the 200 block of Bourbon Street early Sunday morning (Nov. 27), New...
5 shot on Bourbon Street early Sunday, NOPD says

Latest News

This list is updated as information is provided to KSLA News 12 by water systems and municipal...
Boil orders and advisories in the ArkLaTex
APD: Male suspect.
APD arrest suspect who fired at officer at traffic circle
Man shot at Pier Landing Apartments on Knight Street, Shreveport.
Man injured during shooting at Pier Landing Apartments
Paula Chavers, 66
Missing La. woman found safe after spending night in deer stand