5 shot on Bourbon Street early Sunday, NOPD says

Five people were shot in the 200 block of Bourbon Street early Sunday morning (Nov. 27), New Orleans police said.
Five people were shot in the 200 block of Bourbon Street early Sunday morning (Nov. 27), New Orleans police said.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Ken Daley
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 2:52 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Five people were shot on Bourbon Street early Sunday (Nov. 27), marring what had been a festive celebration on the weekend of the Bayou Classic football game.

New Orleans police said the gunfire broke out around 1:49 a.m. in the 200 block of Bourbon Street, leaving multiple victims wounded in the French Quarter. The NOPD said the victims included three males and two females, but did not disclose their ages.

NOPD spokesman Gary Scheets said none of the victims’ injuries are considered life-threatening.

“Two individuals have been detained for questioning to determine whether they are involved in the incident,” Scheets said. “Weapons were taken from both individuals.”

NOPD Supt. Shaun Ferguson was among the officers who responded to the scene -- the second shooting in the area in the span of about five hours -- on a weekend when tens of thousands of additional visitors are in town for the annual Bayou Classic football game between Grambling State and Southern University.

The NOPD also said it was investigating the shooting of an 18-year-old man reported Saturday at 8:42 p.m. That victim was shot multiple times in the 700 block of Canal Street, near the intersection with St. Charles Avenue. Police said that victim was hospitalized but have not provided information on his condition.

The NOPD has not said whether the shootings are related.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

