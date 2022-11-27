Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

12-year-old killed, 5 others injured after shooting in Atlanta

Police are investigating a shooting in midtown Atlanta.
Police are investigating a shooting in midtown Atlanta.(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - A 12-year-old is dead and five others are injured after a shooting on the 17th Street bridge near Atlantic Station in Atlanta, WANF reported.

Police say a dispute Saturday night escalated to gunfire.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said in a news conference Sunday that one of the five shooting victims is in critical condition.

Before the shooting, police say a group of juveniles was escorted off Atlantic Statin property by off-duty Atlanta police.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
Montgomery and Peach Street
Police investigating possible shooting in Bossier
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Man shot during apparent attempted robbery in Texarkana
Five people were shot in the 200 block of Bourbon Street early Sunday morning (Nov. 27), New...
5 shot on Bourbon Street early Sunday, NOPD says

Latest News

Man shot at Pier Landing Apartments on Knight Street, Shreveport.
Man injured during shooting at Pier Landing Apartments
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says deputies were called to do a welfare check at a home in Orangeburg...
5-year-old missing after mother found dead in South Carolina
Ukrainian servicemen fire towards Russian positions in the frontline near Kherson, southern...
Pockets of shelling across Ukraine as wintry warfare looms
This undated photo provided on Nov. 27, 2022, by the North Korean government shows North Korean...
Kim’s daughter appears again, heating up succession debate