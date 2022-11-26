Sunny weekend finale and start of the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! It has been another dreary day in the ArkLaTex which has played out to the expectation. The rain lasted into the afternoon before beginning to taper off. Cloudy skies will remain until after sunset before moving out of the region, and lows tonight will drop to the upper-40s thanks to clearer skies than previous nights.

Tomorrow, sunny skies and not much else to say about the day. Highs are expected to reach the mid-60s. It will be a very nice day to get out and enjoy before getting back to the swing of things this coming work week. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the 40s again thanks to clear skies.

Monday will be sunny too with highs creeping up into the upper-60s, clouds will increase Monday night. Tuesday will be the warmest day in weeks but showers are likely. Thunderstorms are possible and may be severe, this is something we are keeping an eye on. Too early for specifics but be prepared to be weather-aware on Tuesday. Cooler temperatures move in for the rest of the week following Tuesday.

