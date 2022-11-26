Shreveport shoppers flock to stores for Black Friday deals

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Another year means another Black Friday! Shoppers wasted no time heading out in search of the best deals.

“There’s a lot of people out. So, I think Black Friday in Shreveport is a go,” said Ivy Woodard.

The National Retail Federation says over 166 million people are planning to shop this weekend and through Cyber Monday. That’s almost eight million more than last year.

“I think everybody is glad to be out since all the stores was closed yesterday,” said Tatianna Jordan.

Some shoppers said this Black Friday was different from years past.

“I think a lot of people are out, but they’re not spending money like they used to be. There’d be a lot of people out spending a lot of money but everybody is kind of just looking around,” said Erin Meeks.

If you missed the deals today, there will be plenty more tomorrow for Small Business Saturday!

