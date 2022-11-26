Santa’s Toy Drive
Showers into the afternoon

By Austin Evans
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! Another wet day in the ArkLaTex with showers continuing through the noon hour. Highs in the mid-60s are expected today and it will be cloudy when it isn’t raining. Showers will begin tapering off during the afternoon hours and will mostly be gone by 5 PM. Lows tonight will drop to the low-40s.

Tomorrow, sunny skies will dominate the region and it will be a very nice day. Highs in the upper-60s are expected and will be just nice to get out and enjoy, especially after all the rain we have received. Tomorrow night we will see highs drop to the low-50s and upper-40s.

We are keeping an eye on Tuesday for a potential threat of severe weather. Nothing is set in stone at this time but we want you to have the First Alert of the potential threat. Highs Tuesday will rise into the 70s and the storms will be scattered. Cooler temperatures will return the rest of next week.

