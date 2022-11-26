Santa’s Toy Drive
Leesville woman arrested and accused of multiple vehicle thefts
By Jakob Evans
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Leesville woman was arrested and accused of multiple vehicle burglaries in Vernon Parish, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Kyrie Burnley, 36, of Leesville was booked into the VPSO jail on November 25 and charged with one count of simple burglary and resisting arrest, and two counts of exploitation of the infirm and theft of a motor vehicle.

Two reports were received by authorities, one on October 15 and one on November 25, stating Burnley stole motor vehicles from two senior males, one 80 and the other 89, who employed her as a caregiver, VPSO said.

Witnesses placed Burnley at the scene where the 80-year-old male’s truck went missing, VPSO said.

VPSO deputies located Burnley at the 89-year-old male’s residence and discovered she was dating the grandson of the victim.

Prior to serving a search warrant, Burnley exited the residence and was taken into custody, VPSO said.

After her arrest, VPSO learned Burnley sold the vehicle of the 89-year-old male in Arkansas and also made numerous fraudulent charges with his credit cards.

The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected, VPSO said.

