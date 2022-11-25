Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

US Navy veteran grateful for when The Salvation Army has been there for him

“It just made me feel safe in there, you see what I’m saying?”
By Michael Barnes
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Thank God for the dozens and dozens of volunteers who stepped up on a holiday like Thanksgiving Day.

Many helped The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana provide meals to hundreds of people on Thursday, Nov. 24.

The assembly line included people filling plates and running them out to families waiting in vehicles.

[RELATED: Salvation Army of NWLA to serve Thanksgiving meals]

One group of volunteers made it their mission to join this year’s efforts.

“The opportunity to serve, whether you’re at work, whether you’re at home, whether you’re out in the community, it transcends across all the means,” volunteer David Anderson said. “Really, it’s one of those things where we enjoy seeing the people’s eyes light up.”

Abbie Anderson said: “I think just being here together as a community today and seeing some wonderful people and being able to work with some wonderful people just really shows how much God impacts our lives and community. It shows His love for us through our community.”

One Navy veteran says The Salvation Army has helped him time and time again.

“In 1969, that Thanksgiving, I was on Hill 55, about 15 miles southwest of Da Nang. I spent Thanksgiving on that hill, with my U.S. Marines,” Anthony Pronette said as he recalled a Thanksgiving he celebrated while serving in Vietnam.

On Thursday, he celebrated with The Salvation Army as they fed him and several others.

Pronette also recalls another time when the nonprofit was there for him.

“When I left Vietnam in 1970, I came back to Allendale.”

Where he grew up in Shreveport, Louisiana.

He returned home ... at one of the lowest points in his life.

“At the time, I had sold my house. I was young and I ain’t know no better. I lost everything I had.”

Experiencing so much loss, Pronette found his silver lining in the form of a red badge.

“I noticed they had a Salvation Army in downtown Shreveport.”

It was then that a young Anthony found a warm home with The Salvation Army for the first time.

“I went in there and I spent two or three days in there. I was about 20 years old, and they put me in a sleeping area on the second floor.”

Anthony said that wasn’t the only time The Salvation Army helped him. And he’s grateful for the organization’s presence in his life.

“I appreciated The Salvation Army, man. Salvation. Army. The word salvation, then you got army on the end of it. It just made me feel safe in there, you see what I’m saying?”

As they fed him and others in need Thursday, Pronette felt nostalgic about the help he first received long ago.

“Just look around you, man. Look at the food for these people. They trying to look out for one another, and that’s what we gotta do.”

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Adam shot Ronnie after having an argument.
BRPD: Father shot, killed by son for blowing his nose
(MGN graphic)
2 women arrested for allegedly defrauding veterans of over $1M
A 25-year-old man died after having been shot outside a convenience store in the 4300 block of...
Man mortally wounded outside store; victim named by Caddo Parish coroner
A pedestrian died when he was struck by a northbound vehicle on Mansfield Road in Shreveport...
Pedestrian dies when hit by vehicle

Latest News

Hollins was one of two survivors of a shooting on UVA’s campus in early November.
Mike Hollins, survivor of UVA campus shooting shares hugs with fellow athletes
Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission provides Thanksgiving to the homeless
Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission provides Thanksgiving to the homeless
US Navy veteran grateful for the times The Salvation Army has been there for him
US Navy veteran grateful for the times The Salvation Army has been there for him
Blaze razes hotel under construction in Shreveport
Blaze razes hotel under construction in Shreveport