Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

U.S. Coast Guard rescues missing passenger from Carnival Valor

FILE: The cruise ship Carnival Valor is pictured in this undated photo. A passenger on the ship...
FILE: The cruise ship Carnival Valor is pictured in this undated photo. A passenger on the ship was rescued by U.S. Coast Guard after he reportedly went overboard.(Carnival Corporation via CNN Newsource)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Carnival Cruise Line says a missing passenger was rescued after being reported missing from the Carnival Valor Thursday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Coast Guard says that the passenger was discovered Thursday (Nov. 24) night about 20 miles south of Southwest Pass.

The cruise line reported the passenger missing around 2:30 p.m. to the Coast Guard and around 8:25 p.m. an aircrew discovered the 28-year-old man in the water and hoisted him up on a helicopter before administering medical attention at the New Orleans Lakefront Airport.

“We are beyond grateful that this case ended with a positive outcome,” said Lt. Seth Gross, a Sector New Orleans search and rescue mission coordinator. “It took a total team effort from Coast Guard watchstanders, response crews, and our professional maritime partners operating in the Gulf of Mexico to locate the missing individual and get him to safety. If not for the alert crew aboard the motor vessel Crinis, this case could have had a much more difficult ending.”

The man was last reported in stable condition.

The search and rescue mission was conducted after a guest was reported missing on the Carnival Valor while the ship was on its way to Cozumel.

According to a Carnival spokesperson, the missing guest was with his sister at a bar on Wednesday evening and left around 11 a.m. to use the restroom.

When he did not return, his sister alerted the ship officials Thursday afternoon, and a search of the ship was conducted.

Carnival Valor retraced its route to support the search and rescue, but the ship has now been released by the U.S. Coast Guard and will continue on its way to Cozumel.

Carnival’s Care Team is providing support to the family members of the missing guest who were sailing with him and remain on board.

No further details are available at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD responds to fire on Healthplex Drive
Shreveport firefighters respond to 2-alarm blaze on Healthplex Drive
Adam shot Ronnie after having an argument.
BRPD: Father shot, killed by son for blowing his nose
Black Friday
Black Friday in-store hours for shoppers
A paramedic in Canada unknowingly treated her teenage daughter in a fatal crash.
Canada paramedic unknowingly treated daughter in fatal crash

Latest News

Nate Burden (left), his father, Chad Burden, and Nick Washington, all work for Shreveport Fire...
First responders bond as a work family that gathers between service calls
Police investigators believe the bell was taken from the police and fire memorial on the...
Bell stolen off police/fire memorial
Hollins was one of two survivors of a shooting on UVA’s campus in early November.
Mike Hollins, survivor of UVA campus shooting shares hugs with fellow athletes
UPS driver James Brown Jr., also known as "Big Brown", is giving thanks by delivering a hot...
UPS driver delivers Thanksgiving meals to elderly