UPS driver delivers Thanksgiving meals to elderly

One UPS driver James Brown Jr., also known as “Big Brown”, is giving thanks by delivering a hot meal to elderly folks in rural areas.
By Chris Rosato
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One UPS driver James Brown Jr., also known as “Big Brown”, is giving thanks by delivering a hot meal to elderly folks in rural areas. Even going so far as to ask U-P-S if he could use load his large work truck up with meals and make the special deliveries

While most of us will be with our loved ones today eating the food we all love, there are others who won’t be, may even feel forgotten, and are often up in age. But a group of volunteers down at the Raising Canes River Center have them covered. And Big Brown is taking time out of his Thanksgiving day to make the deliveries.

“I remember about two years ago I was at the St. Vincent de Paul and noticed that a lot of people weren’t getting a meal on Thanksgiving, especially in our rural areas. And that’s why we’re here in Grosse Tete today to deliver hot meals to our elderly folks here in Grosse Tete,” said Brown.

Each plate comes with all the Thanksgiving goods we like to enjoy. And all of it comes from St. Vincent de Paul. Big Brown says there will be more than enough time to spend with his family this Thanksgiving. But it’s the folks who have nowhere to go that he’s thinking about.

“If you think about it, some of these families out here can’t afford it, that’s one thing. Then some families are being neglected because a lot of family members go on and carry tradition but forget about some of the elders out here. And that’s why we’re here today to make sure that we get them a hot meal,” Brown added.

It’s only his second year making the deliveries but says he plans to do it as many times as he can.

