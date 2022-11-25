Santa’s Toy Drive
Tracking more showers this weekend

By Austin Evans
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 3:46 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday! It is the day after Thanksgiving and it’s the day for relaxing, in my opinion. It is going to be cloudy today and mainly dry. Highs today will slowly rise to the mid-60s again. Windy conditions are expected today along with the cloud cover. We are expecting showers to begin moving into the ArkLaTex tonight and overnight as temperatures drop to the 50s.

Showers and storms are expected once again tomorrow with highs in the low-60s. The rain will move in during the very early morning hours and be widespread through the noon hour. Going later in the afternoon we will see the showers begin to dissipate. Tomorrow night, low temperatures will drop to the upper-40s and it will be windy.

We’ll be dry Sunday with plenty of sunshine and that will begin a brief warming period that will end on Tuesday. Scattered showers and storms are expected Tuesday and we have more rain chances through the rest of the week as temperatures come down closer to normal for this time of year.

