Store owner says Small Business Saturday benefits entire community

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Black Friday is the day that big businesses give big discounts, with many taking advantage of the shopping holiday. However, deals can still be found on Small Business Saturday!

Timeline Antiques, a small business in Shreveport, is preparing for the big day.

“We are a 10,000 square foot antique and collectible mall that specializes in providing Victorian to modern and everything in between,” said co-owner Bryan Gray.

He says one of the most important aspects of a small business is having a relationship with the community.

“The small businesses are familial. You get on a first name basis with them, you know kids’ birthdays and you know who is going to school with who.”

After building close connections with customers, Gray says he sees better business from familiar faces.

“That one-on-one connection that you get with whoever you’re talking to here each time you come in translates to a warm, homey kind of feeling. We’ve got a lot of repeat business in the Shreveport-Bossier area that come in almost weekly looking for new things that have been added.”

Gray says the funds that come into a small business help the local economy flourish.

“So much of your revenue that you’re going to pull in from a small business is going to go right back out into a community. Whether it be the local grocery stores, the lawn services, the school clothes; this sense of community that’s here means the money stays here.”

For his family business’ long-time operation, he says he only has the community to be grateful for.

“We at any given time have had three generations of the family working here at one time, and we could not have done that without the support of Shreveport-Bossier.”

