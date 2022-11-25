Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Some Republicans lukewarm on another Trump run

Fmr. President Trump waving to crowd
Fmr. President Trump waving to crowd(DC Bureau)
By Molly Martinez
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 11:40 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - In what will be his third run for President, Donald Trump is running on a platform of many things, including promises to impose term limits.

But for some members of Congress - Donald Trump’s time is already up.

“We rejected Donald Trump twice,” said Senator Jacky Rosen.

Democrats including Senators Rosen and Mazie Hirono believe the 2020 election and 2022 midterms were a clear referendum on Trump.

“I think that the American people said that they are not interested in continuing to deny the election,” said Hirono.

For Republicans, the possibility of Trump being the nominee is more complicated.  For Some, like newly elected congresswoman Lori Chavez-DeRemer, it’s a decision up to the party.

“I will support the Republican nominee whoever that is,” said Chavez-DeRemer.

Rep. Don Bacon thinks Americans want someone more even-keeled.

“Whether it’s Nikki Haley, Tim Scott, I think DeSantis has a lot of the policy positions of President Trump, but he has a lot of self-control to where he needs it,” said Bacon.

Senator John Thune believes it’s too early to tell.

“I think there’ll be a lot of other people out there. And I just think that you know, the American people are ready for a a robust discussion of the issues and and I think are ready for a competitive field when it comes to the presidential politics game,” said Thune.

President Joe Biden has said it’s a family decision about whether he’ll run again, and they’re going to have discussions about it.

According to a recent poll conducted by the Economist and YouGov, when asked about Trump and Biden’s candidacies, 53% percent of those asked did not want Trump to run again.  56% percent said they did not want Biden to run again.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Adam shot Ronnie after having an argument.
BRPD: Father shot, killed by son for blowing his nose
(MGN graphic)
2 women arrested for allegedly defrauding veterans of over $1M
A 25-year-old man died after having been shot outside a convenience store in the 4300 block of...
Man mortally wounded outside store; victim named by Caddo Parish coroner
A pedestrian died when he was struck by a northbound vehicle on Mansfield Road in Shreveport...
Pedestrian dies when hit by vehicle

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden made a visit to a local firehouse on Thanksgiving.
Biden visits firefighters on Thanksgiving
Tom Arceneaux is running to be the next mayor of Shreveport.
Mayor Perkins throws support behind Arceneaux in runoff election
President Joe Biden is extending a moratorium on federal student loan payments while challenges...
Deadline in student loan relief case before SCOTUS; Biden extends moratorium
Caddo officials research election issue affecting some voters on fringes of Shreveport
Caddo registrar of voters discusses election issues