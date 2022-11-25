More rain on the way for the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Another swath of rain is expected as we start off the weekend as an upper level storm system swings through the area. We will get back to dry weather on Sunday. The break in the rain will be brief with another weather maker expected on Tuesday that could also bring a risk of a few strong to severe thunderstorms.

We’ll stay cloudy, but quiet in most areas as we head into this evening. Overnight showers will start to arrive in some areas by midnight with a larger area of rain beginning to push in just before sunrise Saturday. Temperatures will hold mostly in the mid to upper 50s tonight.

Rain is likely on Saturday, mainly during the morning hours. Some embedded thunderstorms could produce some downpours, but nothing severe is expected. Rain amounts will range from around three quarters of an inch to as much as an inch and a half in some places. The widespread rain is expected to push out of the ArkLaTex through the afternoon hours but a few showers may linger through early evening. Areas south of I-20 might even get some peeks of sunshine. Temperatures will range from the low 60s north of I-30 to near 70 south of I-20.

Skies will be clearing out Saturday night. Colder air settling in behind the rain will push temperatures down in the 40s by Sunday morning. Sunday is looking like the best day of the 4 day Thanksgiving weekend with sunshine, dry weather and afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

We’ll stay sunny, mild and dry on Monday with highs again in the mid to upper 60s after starting in the 40s in the morning.

Another weather maker arrives Tuesday bring showers and thunderstorms with it along with briefly warmer weather in the 70s. Severe weather will likely occur somewhere in the southeast with this storm system and it possible we could see some of that in the ArkLaTex. The details regarding timing, placement and impacts are not entirely clear yet so be sure to check back with us as we get closer.

A strong cold front will push the storms out of the area for midweek, but we will see briefly cooler weather settle in with highs back in the 50s and 60s Wednesday and Thursday. More unsettled weather and a slight warm up are possible toward the end of the week.

Have a great weekend!

