Furry Friends Friday: Crystal gets comfortable in her Christmas PJs

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Animal Services(CPAS) brings Crystal to visit KSLA, and she’s all dressed up for snuggles this holiday season.

On Nov. 25, Crystal, a black terrier mix that is in a festive mood, visits KSLA looking for her fur-ever home. Crystal is still just a pup and needs a little training as all young dogs do. She would be great with an active home.

Black dogs often get overlooked at shelters, this is the reason she’s been with CPAS since Sept.

If you would like to meet Crystal or bring your pet along to meet Crystal to see how they get along, visit CPAS at 1500 Monty Street, Shreveport, during its business hours.

