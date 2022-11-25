Santa’s Toy Drive
Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day
Coats for Kids

Furry Friends Friday: Crystal gets comfortable in her Christmas PJs

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Animal Services(CPAS) brings Crystal to visit KSLA, and she’s all dressed up for snuggles this holiday season.

On Nov. 25, Crystal, a black terrier mix that is in a festive mood, visits KSLA looking for her fur-ever home. Crystal is still just a pup and needs a little training as all young dogs do. She would be great with an active home.

Black dogs often get overlooked at shelters, this is the reason she’s been with CPAS since Sept.

If you would like to meet Crystal or bring your pet along to meet Crystal to see how they get along, visit CPAS at 1500 Monty Street, Shreveport, during its business hours.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam shot Ronnie after having an argument.
BRPD: Father shot, killed by son for blowing his nose
SPD responds to fire on Healthplex Drive
Shreveport firefighters respond to 2-alarm blaze on Healthplex Drive
Black Friday
Black Friday in-store hours for shoppers
A paramedic in Canada unknowingly treated her teenage daughter in a fatal crash.
Canada paramedic unknowingly treated daughter in fatal crash
A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
U.S. Coast Guard finds missing passenger from Carnival Valor

Latest News

Furry Friends Friday: Crystal visits ready to snuggle up for Christmas
Furry Friends Friday: Crystal visits ready to snuggle up for Christmas
Black Friday: Epiphany La'Sha interviews Black Friday shoppers at Academy Sports
Epiphany La'Sha speaks with Black Friday shoppers at Academy Sports
Black Friday: Epiphany La'Sha interviews Academy Sports employee about Black Friday
Black Friday: Epiphany La'Sha interviews Academy Sports employee for Black Friday
Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission to feed 1,300 people Thanksgiving meals